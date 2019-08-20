Nabors Industries LTD (Call) (NBR) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (Call) (NBR) by 217.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 159,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 11.36 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.02. About 184,614 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,289 shares. S Muoio And Company Ltd Llc holds 5.22% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 50,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 16,595 are held by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 70 shares. Amg National Tru Commercial Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,000 shares. 4,778 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 30,000 shares. 7,500 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 117,709 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 4,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Securities holds 3.93% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications Inc reported 211,371 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 306,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 592,138 shares.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 552,918 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $399.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “July Was a Sunny Retail Month, But Storms May Be Coming – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Oil Stock Believes It Will Be a Big Winner Over the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Turkey replaces three pro-Kurdish party mayors for suspected militant links – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S bought $115,695 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; CNX Resources Shares Climb After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 172,519 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 34,900 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 2.80 million shares. Axa reported 41,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 48,210 were reported by Magnetar Fincl Lc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 53,935 shares in its portfolio. 11,461 are held by Fiera Cap. Donald Smith & Incorporated invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 228,800 shares. Asset Management has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 737,343 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,985 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.40 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 428,005 shares.