Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Declined While Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased by $368,820 Its Holding; Murphy Oil (MUR) Stock Value Declined While Deprince Race & Zollo Has Boosted Holding

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 15,948 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443,000, down from 29,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 337,769 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Myriad Genetics, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 02/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Named to Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: GeneSight Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients With Major Depressive Disorder

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 150,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.01 million, up from 864,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 2.25M shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 15/05/2018 – Murphy Oil at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

More notable recent Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Myriad Applauds the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation on BRCA-Related Cancer Prevention – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.46M for 27.42 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

