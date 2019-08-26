Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Upped Position by $330,000 as Share Price Declined; Oppenheimer & Company Has Lowered Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $339,526 as Shares Rose

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 404,099 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update; 25/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 15,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 47,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 62,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 750,597 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.70 million were reported by State Street. First Foundation Advisors has 733,950 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 5.64% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rafferty Asset Management holds 0.02% or 53,991 shares in its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) owns 22 shares. National Asset Mngmt reported 12,225 shares. Avenir reported 69,689 shares. Pnc has 67,439 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 2.39 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. 1832 Asset Management LP holds 2.35 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 557,608 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 16,911 shares to 41,237 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).