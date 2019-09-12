Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Share Value Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lowered by $378,000 Its Holding; Advent Capital Management Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $1.55 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 2.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 22,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 184,138 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SIGNS PACT TO BUY COUNSYL,; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55.76M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,700 shares. 158,417 were accumulated by Sei. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,660 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A, New York-based fund reported 6,632 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Haverford Services Inc has 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Republic invested in 410,100 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 3.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voya Mgmt Limited holds 378,075 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,600 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 125 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.07% or 40,950 shares. Kistler holds 2,215 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id accumulated 0.15% or 16,200 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 4.10 million shares to 30.29M shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge L P, a New York-based fund reported 59,228 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs accumulated 5,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 45,903 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.01% or 32,164 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 283,951 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 545,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Inc reported 466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 136,300 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 25,865 shares. Frontier Lc reported 0.64% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 133,135 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 0.08% or 34,550 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pinnacle Assocs, New York-based fund reported 440,738 shares.

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.46 million for 27.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.