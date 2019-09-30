Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holder Sg Capital Management Has Raised Position by $4.10 Million; Vontobel Asset Management Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $23.13 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 151,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 501,818 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 240,857 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 29/05/2018 – ECB vs Italy, China Slowdown, Myriad Faces of Trudeau: Eco Day; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.87-$1.89 & ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19-$1.21

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 229,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 498,926 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.52 million, up from 269,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 790,064 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 13,081 shares to 171,892 shares, valued at $27.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 310,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,897 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 32,598 shares to 17,360 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 620,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,315 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

