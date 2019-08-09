Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Devon Energy (DVN)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. MYGN’s profit would be $29.13 million giving it 28.66 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s analysts see 17.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 759,497 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressi; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, SEES REVENUE $771-$773 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics ‘Cooperating With Government’s Request’; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 12/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics Receives Subpoena From HHS; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 235 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 248 cut down and sold stock positions in Devon Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 310.04 million shares, down from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Devon Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 43 Reduced: 205 Increased: 147 New Position: 88.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Myriad Genetics has $47 highest and $41 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is -3.34% below currents $45.86 stock price. Myriad Genetics had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray maintained Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, March 12.

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It has a 163.2 P/E ratio. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.44. About 9.33 million shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.47% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation for 1.34 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.06 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 2.86 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.