Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Share Price Declined While Disciplined Growth Investors Trimmed Its Stake; Lionstone Capital Management Holding in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Has Lowered by $2.22 Million as Valuation Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 184,824 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.18 million, down from 230,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 703,488 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS ABOUT $23M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 144,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.21M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 1.95 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 Myriad Applauds AACU Position Statement on Molecular Testing for Risk Stratification in Prostate Cancer; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 19/04/2018 – Myriad Announces Launch of “Go Green” Sustainability Initiative In Support of Earth Day; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris(R)

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $225.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,000 shares to 203,400 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.00M for 5.59 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

