Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Holding Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc; Piedmont Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Ansys Com (ANSS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 112.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.69 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 351,575 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA COVERS JAN. 1, 2014 TO PRESENT; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc Com (ANSS) by 424.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 30,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 7,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.7. About 309,138 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (NYSE:HST) by 118,346 shares to 314,350 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,087 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 23,227 shares to 36,262 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 21,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG).