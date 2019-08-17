Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Were Volatile; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $1.40 Million as Share Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 45,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,414 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 75,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.68M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 193,399 are owned by Kepos Capital L P. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 584,697 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 13,249 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd holds 0.17% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 9,257 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.22% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Credit Suisse Ag holds 178,391 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 178,192 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Nomura Holdg Inc owns 23,000 shares. Qs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 131,783 shares. Globeflex Lp invested in 0.34% or 52,372 shares. North Star Mngmt has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 275,993 shares.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 102,919 shares to 210,026 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 123,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 18.00M shares to 38.00 million shares, valued at $62.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).