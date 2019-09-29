Myriad Asset Management LTD Trimmed By $10.10 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (CNHI) SI Decreased By 6.23%

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 200,000 shares with $20.25 million value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI) had a decrease of 6.23% in short interest. CNHI’s SI was 8.85M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.23% from 9.44 million shares previously. With 1.94M avg volume, 5 days are for Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES (NYSE:CNHI)’s short sellers to cover CNHI’s short positions. The SI to Cnh Industrial N.V.HARES’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 2.74M shares traded or 47.92% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL’S MAIN SHAREHOLDER EXOR SEES “WIDE MARGINS” TO CREATE VALUE IN COMPANY WITHOUT SPINOFFS – ELKANN; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CNH Industrial has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 11.85% above currents $10.13 stock price. CNH Industrial had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Hold” rating.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. It also offers specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other uses; engines, transmissions, and axles for its vehicles. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Agricultural Equipment segment provides farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.85% above currents $95.67 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 3,225 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shelton Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 31,962 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Architects has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Howe & Rusling Inc owns 5,824 shares. Pictet Bancorporation & Ltd accumulated 30,465 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,956 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Horseman Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,400 shares. Hm Payson invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). World Asset owns 20,659 shares. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 0% or 11 shares. Ion Asset Limited reported 9,950 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Markel Corporation has invested 0.19% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).