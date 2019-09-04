Myriad Asset Management LTD Stake in Red Hat (RHT) Has Cut by $13.11 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Wd (WDFC) Holding by $935,584

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 257,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67 million, up from 252,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $184.5. About 38,151 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $56.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Intll Gru has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 10,333 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,784 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 149 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 494,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,695 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 500 are owned by Financial. Los Angeles Cap Equity Inc has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,390 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,655 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 257,713 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The stated it has 8,840 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc stated it has 62,476 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 18.00M shares to 38.00 million shares, valued at $62.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Mgmt invested 4.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 20 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Smithfield Co holds 617 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 5,036 shares. 710 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. 5,500 were reported by Css Limited Liability Company Il. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 202,896 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 256 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 297,982 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 168,829 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.88 million shares. Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).