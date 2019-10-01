Myriad Asset Management LTD Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Trimmed by $4.02 Million as Share Value Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Cut by $1.40 Million Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 15,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 18,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 33,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 1.67M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 24.00M shares, valued at $45.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.80 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $506.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,838 shares to 29,088 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

