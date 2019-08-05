Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Nike (NKE) Stake By $5.08 Million; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Sentiment Is 1.73

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 85 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 49 sold and reduced stock positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 77.79 million shares, down from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 64 New Position: 21.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 56.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Myriad Asset Management Ltd acquired 60,500 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 168,000 shares with $14.15 million value, up from 107,500 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $123.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 5.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives

The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 465,117 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES DNA BREAK ACCUMULATION; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA PACT FOR METHODS OF USE OF POZIOTINIB; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SPPI: DATA SHOWS POZIOTINIB OVERCOMES RESISTANCE OF MUTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13th; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM GETS LICENSE TO FILED PATENTS RELATED TO EXON 20; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – ONXEO SA C4X.PA – ON ASIDNA AND HDAC INHIBITORS: RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT BELINOSTAT TREATMENT INDUCES GENETIC INSTABILITY IN TUMOR CELLS

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $783.74 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 554,019 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 1.93 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 3.53 million shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,054 shares.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, March 22 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

