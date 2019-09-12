Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) by $12.95 Million; Evercore Wealth Management Lowered Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 76.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 159,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 50,124 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 209,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 393,708 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.96 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $250.65. About 691,124 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 29/03/2018 – Arista Introduces New Platforms for Cloud and Enterprise Customers; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 84,200 shares to 661,700 shares, valued at $30.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Fin reported 399 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.41% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Cwm Limited holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 70 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 13,580 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,692 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0.04% or 12,961 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 83,333 shares. 128,453 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Llc. Sei Investments holds 0.08% or 445,099 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 52,466 shares. Captrust has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,378 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4.21 million were reported by Vanguard Gru. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 47,659 shares. Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.74M for 23.83 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.