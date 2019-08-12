Myriad Asset Management LTD Position in Nike (NKE) Upped by $5.08 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Passport Capital Upped Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 699,618 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,957 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).