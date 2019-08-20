Myriad Asset Management LTD Maintains Stake in Nike (NKE); Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Position Upped by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 3.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 79,076 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY EARNINGS PER GENERAL PARTNER UNIT $0.64; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Multiple New Charter Agreements; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 72,033 shares to 73,657 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 121,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 475,600 shares to 17,500 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 723,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,485 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).