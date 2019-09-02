Myriad Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Nike (NKE); As Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $12.00 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.22% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alliance Res Partner LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 699,010 shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 18/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCES LTD AGS.AX – UNIT HAS INCREASED INTEREST IN WILCHERRY PROJECT JV EXPLORATION AREA TO 71.09 PCT AT 31 MARCH 2018; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Raises Dividend to 51.5c Vs. 43.75c; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource 4Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ‘BB+’ RATING ON ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS L.P; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS CONSIDERING SHARE BUYBACKS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Ebitda $710M-$730M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs LP reported 3,936 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 214,113 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 8,250 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.21% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Hills State Bank Com has 1.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 61,585 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated owns 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 121,357 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or reported 109,772 shares stake. Independent holds 2.1% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 6,946 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Na invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $64.00M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Hsbc Public Ltd invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Qs Investors Limited Company has 12,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Geode Capital Ltd Company accumulated 123,578 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Com owns 11,376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,956 are owned by Whittier Tru Co. 25,670 are held by Hillsdale Management. 1.54 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Selz Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.32% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Regions Finance reported 800 shares stake. Hightower invested in 0% or 28,731 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 57,834 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 23,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.64M shares to 4.28M shares, valued at $104.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 34,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).