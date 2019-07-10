Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Nike (NKE); As Medifast (MED) Stock Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $5.08 Million Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 313,039 shares traded or 31.52% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 44,739 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 144,395 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 5 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Victory Capital Management has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc holds 465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 4,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 38,343 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 5,661 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com holds 15,532 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hungry For Market-Beating Returns? Add Medifast To Your Portfolio Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medifast’s (MED) Q1 Earnings to Gain From OPTAVIA Brands – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.23 million for 16.72 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 1.5% or 80,026 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hitchwood Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 1.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.7% or 16,811 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.97% or 60,210 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 2.33 million shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability holds 1.24% or 28,611 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication holds 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 52,493 shares. Intersect Ltd Llc reported 5,927 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Zacks, Illinois-based fund reported 93,763 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 539,509 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 5,195 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 115,154 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.