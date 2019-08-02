Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); Nordstrom (JWN) Position Has Increased by Avalon Global Asset Management Llc

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 467,233 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as ‘inadequate’; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS RECEIPT & REJECTION OF PROPOSAL TO BUY CO

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 996,620 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video)

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Athletic Apparel Stocks May Have More Room to Run – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

