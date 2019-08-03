Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 72.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 394,057 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 631,490 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 178,758 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 33,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

