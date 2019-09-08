Myriad Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Increased Position by $2.33 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 102.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 52,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 104,468 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 51,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.16 million shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,041 are held by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com. Personal Cap has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealthquest holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,654 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 29,500 shares. Nbw Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,462 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 3.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 203,481 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 13,534 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 9,431 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.39% or 59.39M shares in its portfolio. 918,000 are owned by Korea Invest. Martingale Asset LP invested in 13,961 shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,296 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 7.82M shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ledyard Comml Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 26,890 shares.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 72,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,657 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 315,086 shares to 127,843 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 30,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,263 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).