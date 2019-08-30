Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Its Position in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Rose; As Delta Apparel (DLA) Market Value Declined, Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered by $760,809 Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 1.99 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 2,328 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Delta Apparel Included in Russell 3000® and Small-Cap Russell 2000® Indexes – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at B. Riley FBR Annual Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Delta Apparel Announces Planned Opening of Digital Print Facilities in Texas and New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Salt Life Named Ron Jon Surf Shop’s 2018 Lifestyle/Surf Vendor of the Year – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salt Life Lager Expanding Across Southeast NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weber Alan W has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,744 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Incorporated accumulated 802 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 1,200 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs has 68,719 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 260,400 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 23,922 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 13,603 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 65,708 shares stake. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 235,333 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 8,203 shares. Geode Capital Management has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). 23,053 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 13,257 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 47,433 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested 1.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ancora Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Crestwood Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 3.55% stake. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has 0.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Regions Financial reported 55,454 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The New York-based Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Fund Management reported 116,218 shares. Wade G W And invested in 4,738 shares. 33,120 were reported by Central Asset Investments Mgmt Holdg (Hk) Limited. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 20,757 shares.