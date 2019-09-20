Myriad Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Intersect Capital Has Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 59,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 845,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.26 million, up from 785,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 18/04/2018 – Employees at Amazon start their day by answering a simple question about work; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.99 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.