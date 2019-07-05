Myriad Asset Management LTD Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake Has Raised by Verity & Verity Llc

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.84. About 502,858 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 6,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,265 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 88,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 574,343 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 11.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.91M for 62.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 37,762 shares. 792,453 are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Llc. New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,898 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 28,469 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 546,316 shares. Angelo Gordon Lp invested in 275,000 shares or 4.7% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Wms Prtn Limited Liability owns 2,150 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 202,896 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Mariner Limited stated it has 1,678 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 538,499 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.32% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares to 131,762 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,550 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).