Myriad Asset Management LTD Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Cut by $10.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $936,852

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.34. About 1.81M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2465.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,827 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 5.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 1.53M shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $31.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EA and PopCap’s Wackiest Shooter Franchise Grows With Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 39.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.32M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 2,467 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management holds 20,659 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates owns 18,904 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 0.13% or 14,604 shares. 15,867 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Mig Cap accumulated 488,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking owns 265,652 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 100 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 138,358 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited has 51,649 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.06% or 5,040 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.01% or 5,761 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.25M shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even After All the Courtroom Drama, Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. set to grant another Huawei extension – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm Stock Is Becoming More Attractive – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.