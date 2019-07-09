Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $5.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Allen Operations Has Increased Its Holding

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 6.94 million shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Nike? Adidas? University of Washington athletics closing in on major payday with new apparel deal; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 33,087 shares to 52,349 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 578,262 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,693 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 4.34% or 232,212 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 1,773 shares. Intl Ca invested 0.51% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp holds 261,789 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.87% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ems Cap LP accumulated 850,690 shares or 5.38% of the stock. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 315,800 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 992,356 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Management has 4,710 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 5,825 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates holds 2.14% or 574,152 shares. Beacon Financial Group Incorporated holds 0.62% or 32,074 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 305,445 shares. Main Street Limited Liability owns 10,192 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co holds 3,547 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 53,248 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemnay Advisory Serv, New York-based fund reported 292,825 shares. Moon Cap Management owns 3,865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 2.18 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 153,092 shares. 301,599 were accumulated by Roosevelt Invest Grp. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,844 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

