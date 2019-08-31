Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $13.11 Million; The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) by 49.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 35,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 36,524 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 71,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 71,858 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.29M for 88.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. by 67,409 shares to 71,499 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Descartes Reports Purchase Of STEPcom For $19.6M – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires CORE Transport Technologies Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes To Acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 202,896 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 33,545 shares stake. First Midwest Comml Bank Division has 0.3% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,265 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 5 shares. Oppenheimer & Com holds 21,812 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Fairfield Bush. 7,508 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited. Amer National Registered Advisor reported 4,935 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 119,907 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Hartford Mgmt Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 80,084 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Fincl In invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 11.00 million shares, valued at $17.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).