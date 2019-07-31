Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $13.11 Million; Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Boosted by Norris Perne & French Llp

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 303,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, up from 299,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 22.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,405 shares to 87,913 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,752 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Llc reported 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept holds 104,362 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Js Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6.66% or 268,572 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Com has 54,532 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 11.97 million shares. Hexavest Inc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amp Capital Invsts holds 3.74M shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 111,134 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,109 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) invested in 0.24% or 25,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 78,485 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). United Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Suntrust Banks owns 20,018 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Havens Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 75,090 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 14.18% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53,000 shares. Moreover, Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Management Llp has 3.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parsons Mngmt Ri invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 87,958 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Diversified Co has 1,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 295,449 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 363,765 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd holds 96,096 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).