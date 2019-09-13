Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Position by $3.79 Million; Ehealth (EHTH) Shareholder National Investment Services Decreased Its Stake by $632,014

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 7,343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, down from 14,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. About 299,014 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 84,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 661,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.01M, down from 745,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 3.07M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Wed, 3/14/2018, 8:00 PM; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Run In eHealth Stock Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth Survey Sheds Light on Consumer Sentiments on the ACA Ahead of Court Ruling on Texas v. United States – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 159,200 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc has 2.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc has 2,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 77,179 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,914 shares in its portfolio. 29,771 were accumulated by Eam Lc. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 909,814 shares. 288,383 are owned by Friess Assocs Ltd Llc. Hwg LP owns 6,869 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Invesco invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 0.22% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.80 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advsr Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First United National Bank Trust has 37,034 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. 5,229 are held by Private Wealth Advsrs. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 32,139 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 18,364 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 8,237 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 178,604 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 51,756 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 0.89% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Estabrook Capital Management reported 19,580 shares stake. Redmile stated it has 2.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kistler holds 11,206 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. California-based Bennicas Assocs Inc has invested 1.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 59,873 shares to 845,425 shares, valued at $143.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ’s Opioid Lawsuit, Regulatory Nod for LLY, BMY, RHHBY Drugs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.