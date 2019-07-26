Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Raised Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.08 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Deluxe (DLX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jlb & Associates Lowered Its Stake by $751,425

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.39 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 329,906 shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,552 shares to 4,791 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.89% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Private Na reported 0.05% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 31,003 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 214,382 shares. Prudential holds 471,370 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). American stated it has 115,835 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rbf Cap Ltd Com has 10,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc owns 14,331 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 1,337 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust & has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 875 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 8,115 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 232,212 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.86% or 130,338 shares. Webster Bank N A has 2,092 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mgmt Comm, a Kansas-based fund reported 74,147 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pcj Investment Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,000 shares. 123,000 were reported by Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd. Legacy Private has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Voloridge Investment has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 164,958 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hartford Fin Mngmt owns 5,394 shares. Ca reported 59,609 shares. Vanguard Gp has 103.90 million shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.68% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.