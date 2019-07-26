Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $13.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Gates Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Mercer Intl (MERC) as Stock Price Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 881,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40M, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 95,537 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 16/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C

More notable recent Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercer International Inc. Completes Acquisition of Daishowa-Marubeni International Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mercer International: Driven By Pulp And Power – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot (GDOT) to Join S&P MidCap 400; Mercer International (MERC) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 44,325 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% or 17,696 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Comm Limited Liability reported 888,729 shares stake. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited holds 157,757 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 4,219 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 11,613 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.1% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). State Bank Of America De owns 64,825 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce has 0.01% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,264 shares stake. 25,504 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. 327,287 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.58M shares to 3.66M shares, valued at $93.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,062 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com accumulated 87,958 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.03% stake. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 23,640 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,304 shares. 14,748 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 2.22 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Scotia accumulated 0% or 1,237 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.08% or 7,802 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 202,896 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.13% or 2,200 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 33,545 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division reported 12,265 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 982,243 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.