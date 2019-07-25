Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $5.08 Million; Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Position by $4.06 Million; Market Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 3.07M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 303,209 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celestica Inc. (CLS) CEO Rob Mionis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Climbs on Rising Middle East Tensions, Declining U.S. Stockpiles – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.26 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares to 757,000 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares to 675,957 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 88,963 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 16,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3.31 million shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca holds 3,693 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com has 659 shares. Monarch Capital Management stated it has 2,750 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 4,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 53,935 were reported by Tru Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.31M shares. Staley Advisers holds 3,096 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fragasso Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 2,595 shares.