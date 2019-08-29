Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position in Nike (NKE) as Share Price Rose; Sio Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) by $1.30 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15M, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 4.98M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 86,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 254,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 167,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 181,546 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 19/04/2018 – RVNC ON TRACK TO FILE BLA FOR RT002 TO TREAT FROWN LINES 1H ’19; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 Injectable; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 24/05/2018 – Revance Announces Publication of Positive 24-Week Duration of Effect Results from Cervical Dystonia Phase 2 Trial in Movement; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience Indications in Development; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE CFO LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE STARTS PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR CERVICAL DYSTONIA THIS QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 1.72% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,095 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe Natl Bank Mi reported 3,271 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 1.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 107,706 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 488,550 shares. Hitchwood Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.18 million shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp holds 0.06% or 16,995 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 46,808 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested in 0.14% or 8,050 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management holds 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 13,450 shares. Asset Management One holds 641,215 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De reported 8.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com invested 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schultze Spl Purp Acquisitio by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY) by 111,534 shares to 156,854 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,652 shares, and cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.