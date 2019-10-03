Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $4.02 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $369,600 as Valuation Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 5.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63M, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $267.23. About 2.71 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,843 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 102,563 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 1.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Int Ltd Ca invested 2.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 34,088 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 0.81% or 445,434 shares. Grimes And Communications Inc has 7,123 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 812,486 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Telemus Ltd owns 38,712 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 750 shares. Davis Cap Partners Limited Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 150,000 shares. Bell Bank holds 0.13% or 2,227 shares. 75 were reported by Mcf Advsr Limited Co.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MasterCard (MA) PT Raised to $325 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Mastercard Stock Is a Trend-Followerâ€™s Dream Come True – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Virginia Va has 1.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M Secs holds 12,823 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service invested in 0.15% or 2,234 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mgmt has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,247 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 23,400 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0.58% or 598,656 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 2.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 122,298 shares. Texas-based Advisory Group has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Fosun Interest has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cardinal Mngmt Inc reported 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Middleton & Inc Ma holds 0.6% or 27,531 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairview Investment Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff & Phelps Management Comm reported 0.04% stake.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.