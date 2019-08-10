Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $13.11 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Share Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,087 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 1,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Logan Capital Mngmt owns 1.57% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 59,090 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.62% or 661,188 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4,518 shares. First Eagle Inv Mgmt owns 5,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 0% stake. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Counselors owns 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,067 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 53,965 shares stake. Natixis Advsr LP holds 76,965 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt LP has invested 4.43% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,573 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 710 are owned by Greatmark Investment Prns.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares to 90,770 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,734 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.5% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oz LP invested in 0.94% or 857,916 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 15,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 590,115 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1,527 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 80,084 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 1,336 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashford Cap Management stated it has 3,960 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.28% or 14.36M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 34,135 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.56% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). West Oak Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jefferies Gru Limited Co stated it has 93,351 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

