Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Holding by $5.08 Million; As Western Digital (WDC) Market Value Declined, Permit Capital Lifted Its Position

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 512,275 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 121,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

