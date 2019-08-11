Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $5.08 Million; Valuation Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.53 Million as Share Value Rose

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 24/05/2018 – Footwear News: FN Exclusive: J Balvin Talks New Album `Vibras’ and Possible Collab With Nike; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 52,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.88 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,427 shares to 4,531 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,988 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Invest Partners Ltd invested in 0.81% or 300,467 shares. 10 has invested 2.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 9,920 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj has invested 1.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 4,518 were reported by Community Fincl Bank Na. 200 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com. 453,199 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Co. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.17% or 28,264 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 10,842 shares. Corda Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 38,448 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 11.86M shares. 648,671 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill. Qci Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,443 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares to 8.00M shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Weâ€™ve Seen This Movie Before – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 4 Worst Numbers From Under Armour’s Q2 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 595,094 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp. Monroe Savings Bank And Mi stated it has 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.42% or 539,509 shares in its portfolio. 3.31 million are held by Harding Loevner L P. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 2,549 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 1.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 54,237 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Com accumulated 4,735 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co owns 14,617 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Armistice Ltd Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 108,000 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,676 shares. Northern Corp reported 0.44% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Inv Management Nj owns 3,200 shares.