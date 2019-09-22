Myriad Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 298.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 22,762 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 5,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 4.94M shares traded or 298.72% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 89,915 shares to 174,815 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd holds 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 44,899 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Van Eck Associates Corp has 18,904 shares. 9,828 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Llc. Cim Inv Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,925 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 106,829 shares. Biglari Capital holds 2,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment invested in 0.01% or 14,075 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 366,573 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,879 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 9,159 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.38% or 822,505 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 42,670 shares. New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,268 shares to 117,281 shares, valued at $23.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,749 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.29% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.1% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 102,804 shares. 1.86 million were reported by Lasalle Management Securities Limited Com. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 103,135 shares. Pension has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Dean Inv Assoc Limited Company owns 15,860 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 221,777 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,755 shares. Edge Wealth Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 466 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 316,500 shares. Capital Ww Investors reported 1.80 million shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 14,019 shares. Transamerica Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).