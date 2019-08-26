Myriad Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position; Korea Fund (KF) Sentiment Is 1

Korea Fund Inc (KF) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 7 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Korea Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.44 million shares, up from 3.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Korea Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 56.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Myriad Asset Management Ltd acquired 60,500 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Myriad Asset Management Ltd holds 168,000 shares with $14.15 million value, up from 107,500 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $126.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 380,357 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 72,033 shares to 73,657 valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) stake by 4.00 million shares and now owns 8.00 million shares. Amci Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 14.37% above currents $80.95 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Inc Ca invested in 0.51% or 50,842 shares. Twin holds 130,760 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.95% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Co invested in 1.02% or 154,540 shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated invested in 202,748 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 409,188 shares. King Luther Capital has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 909,532 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,698 shares. Bluefin Trading stated it has 4,702 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.96M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sageworth Tru holds 36 shares. Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5,270 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Korea Fund, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Korea Fund, Inc. Declares Year-End Distributions – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Top South Korea ETFs Have Soared in 2017 – The Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “10 Emerging Markets To Watch In 2017: The Closed-End Fund Sentiment Indicator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 02, 2017.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 100 shares traded. The Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.