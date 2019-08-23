Myriad Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding in Nike (NKE) as Valuation Rose; Cabot Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake as Share Value Rose

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 8,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 21,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 683,236 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Artemis Inv Management Llp owns 261,789 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt holds 2.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 74,147 shares. Ipswich Mgmt accumulated 19,299 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Company owns 4,674 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Llc owns 3,238 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Inc has 1.47% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 153,489 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 102,131 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 25,476 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Incorporated holds 0.64% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 94,195 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.31% or 366,140 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 200,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 4.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 625 shares to 7,332 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.94 million for 294.07 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management has 5,044 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Frontier Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 519,113 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.01% or 99,500 shares in its portfolio. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll holds 15 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 8,305 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,386 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 7,139 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors Incorporated. Bessemer Secs Ltd reported 3,150 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 0.1% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,398 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 23,007 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 23,400 shares. 22,136 are held by Nicholas Prtnrs Lp. Grp Inc Inc owns 5,482 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 24,399 shares.