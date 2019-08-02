MYR Group (MYRG) Investors: B. Riley FBR Reiterates Neutral Rating, Sees $34.0000/Share; Last Week Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Experian PLC (LON:EXPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Experian PLC had 24 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The stock of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Experian plc (LON:EXPN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 2400 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 2360 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold”. See Experian plc (LON:EXPN) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2750.00 Unchanged

18/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2250.00 New Target: GBX 2360.00 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 2150.00 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2400.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1800.00 Maintain

In a note revealed on today, B. Riley FBR reconfirmed their Neutral rating on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)‘s stock. The PT would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from firm’s close price.

More notable recent Experian plc (LON:EXPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Experian (LON:EXPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 140% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Experian plc (LON:EXPN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Experian plc (LON:EXPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Experian plc (LON:EXPN): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.56% or GBX 65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2479. About 1.88 million shares traded. Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Experian plc, an information services company, provides data, analytics, and software solutions to businesses and organizations. The company has market cap of 22.59 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. It has a 32.62 P/E ratio. The Credit Services segment holds, protects, and manages data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent fraud.

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 12.27% above currents $31.47 stock price. MYR Group had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $34 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

More notable recent MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MYR Group Acquires CSI Electrical Contractors, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MYR Group Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At MYR Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MYRG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $522.72 million. It operates through two divisions, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to clients in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 38,921 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold MYR Group Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 2.51M shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 10,004 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 38,421 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 56,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential holds 0% or 39,801 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communications invested in 0.01% or 7,994 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 0.02% or 6,228 shares. State Street Corp reported 465,481 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 118,643 shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & reported 30 shares. The New York-based Pdt has invested 0.02% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Aperio Limited holds 29,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 761 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,845 shares.