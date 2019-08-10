MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) At $28.47 Forms Top; Shorts at CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (CTTMF) Raised By 60.78%

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) formed multiple top with $29.32 target or 3.00% above today’s $28.47 share price. MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) has $473.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 57,158 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP INC SAYS BOARD APPOINTED KENNETH HARTWICK AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS

CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had an increase of 60.78% in short interest. CTTMF’s SI was 61,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 60.78% from 38,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 619 days are for CATENA MEDIA PLC ORDINARY SHARES MALTA (OTCMKTS:CTTMF)’s short sellers to cover CTTMF’s short positions. It closed at $6.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MYR Group Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd holds 0% or 29,526 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.08% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Barclays Public Lc holds 21,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 11,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Vanguard Group stated it has 1.03 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com invested in 25,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 23,480 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested in 12,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Ltd has invested 0% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,884 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MYR Group has $40 highest and $3200 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 17.07% above currents $28.47 stock price. MYR Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. FBR Capital maintained MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.