MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are General Contractors companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MYR Group Inc. has 91.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 92.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand MYR Group Inc. has 4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 2.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has MYR Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group Inc. 0.00% 10.30% 4.60% Industry Average 3.37% 12.23% 5.85%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting MYR Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group Inc. N/A 34 18.31 Industry Average 165.20M 4.91B 15.69

MYR Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MYR Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.38

$33.33 is the average price target of MYR Group Inc., with a potential upside of 20.02%. As a group, General Contractors companies have a potential upside of 27.17%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that MYR Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MYR Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYR Group Inc. -3.83% -2.8% 1.43% 19.37% 0% 28.22% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 2.73% 16.06% 9.06% 27.60%

For the past year MYR Group Inc. has stronger performance than MYR Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

MYR Group Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MYR Group Inc.’s rivals are 0.20% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.00 beta.

Dividends

MYR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MYR Group Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to MYR Group Inc.’s peers.

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries. Its services comprise construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems; and storm restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.