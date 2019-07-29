Myr Group Del (MYRG) Stock Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Citi Trends (CTRN) Position Boosted by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 17,705 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,916 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 102,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 11,292 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 15.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – KOERTNER WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MYR Group 4Q EPS 82c; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 30,590 shares to 105,463 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MYRG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 0.23% less from 14.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 6,416 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 487 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited accumulated 7,561 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 274 shares or 0% of the stock. Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 64,111 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,603 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 123,145 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. 3,968 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.01% in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Com owns 131,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) for 116,088 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 1.32% or 263,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 36,270 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 55,678 shares. Morgan Stanley has 6,291 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.49% or 24,719 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co stated it has 187,804 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Awm Inc reported 1.35% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 255,732 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,050 shares. Sei Invs Communication holds 0% or 1,857 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.02% stake. 24,361 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Lc. 34,448 are owned by Parametric Associate Lc. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 24,800 shares.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.