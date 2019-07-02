Myr Group Del (MYRG) Share Value Declined While Morgan Stanley Has Raised by $375,598 Its Stake; Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 1.53M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 42.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 11,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,901 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 22,048 shares traded. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has declined 15.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q CONTRACT REV. $373.5M, EST. $373.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MYR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYRG); 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP 4Q EPS INCLUDES 47C/SHR BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 MYR GROUP 4Q EPS 82C, EST. 33C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

