Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Gets Goldman Sachs Civerage with $20.0000 Target; Tellurian (TELL) Sellers Decreased By 0.43% Their Shorts

Goldman Sachs issued a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV). The firm began coverage on shares of MYOV in a a note issued to clients on Wednesday morning. Goldman Sachs’s price target would indicate upside of 154.45% from the company’s previous close.

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. TELL’s SI was 26.92 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 27.04 million shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 18 days are for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)’s short sellers to cover TELL’s short positions. The SI to Tellurian Inc’s float is 29.4%. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 2.79M shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has declined 18.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TELL News: 10/04/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES DOWNWARD HENRY HUB PRICE PRESSURE NEXT 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Tellurian executive says U.S. needs to invest $150 bln to support gas output; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION- LARS-ÅKE NORLING WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER 1, 2018, OR UNTIL A SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 13/04/2018 – TELENOR’S DIGI MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN NEEDS TO CONTRACT 8 MTPA TO BUILD LNG TERMINAL: CEO; 12/04/2018 – TELLURIAN TELL.O EXECUTIVE SAYS U.S. NEEDS TO INVEST $150 BLN TO SUPPORT GROWING GAS PRODUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Tellurian Looking Primarily in the Haynesville Shale for Acquisitions; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION SAYS HAS INITIATED PROCESS OF APPOINTING A NEW CEO; 10/04/2018 – TELLURIAN SEES $8-$11 PER MMBTU ASIA LNG PRICE AS SUSTAINABLE

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 166,197 shares traded. Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has declined 63.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MYOV News: 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Health; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 20/04/2018 – Myovant Sciences and PERIOD. Inc. Launch Partnership Focused on Empowering Women to Elevate the Conversation Around Period Heal; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial LP Exits Position in Myovant; 03/04/2018 MYOVANT SCIENCES SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD – SEC FILING

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company has market cap of $704.43 million. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction.

Among 2 analysts covering Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Myovant Sciences has $2600 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 224.43% above currents $7.86 stock price. Myovant Sciences had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 30.

Among 3 analysts covering Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tellurian has $20 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.67’s average target is 104.03% above currents $6.7 stock price. Tellurian had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, August 27. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of TELL in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Hold” rating.

Tellurian Investments Inc. offers mid-scale natural gas liquefaction and export projects. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion.