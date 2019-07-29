Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Myovant Sciences Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Myovant Sciences Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, with potential upside of 246.26%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 4,213.73% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Myovant Sciences Ltd. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.6% and 13.2% respectively. About 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was less bearish than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.