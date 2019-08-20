Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2319.59 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Myovant Sciences Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $25.5, and a 226.09% upside potential. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 36.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Myovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 56.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.