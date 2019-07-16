Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Liquidity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.39% and an $25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.6% and 16.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.