Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We are comparing Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 26.66 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 249.16% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25. Competitively the consensus target price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $203.56, which is potential 64.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.4% and 95.9%. Insiders held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.